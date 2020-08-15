As two local primary races reach the home stretch, clear favorites have emerged on the campaign financing front.
Vanessa Oliver, running for the District 1 seat on the Airport Authority, has raised a total of $23,829.50 by pulling from a broad coalition of contributors across the political spectrum. She is running against self-funded Bob Starr.
Oliver has received more than $5,000 from various family members and family business interests. Her father is State Rep. Michael Grant, who in addition to his $1,000 maximum contribution, directed $1,000 contributions from his Ambitrans and Grant Medical Transportation enterprises. Grant's wife, Lorraine, and Oliver's brother, Christopher Grant, also donated $1,000.
But Oliver drew eight other maximum donations. Two came from State Sen. Ben Albritton, who contributed personally and via his Wauchula-based Benny Albritton Grove Services.
Other notable, smaller contributions came from former Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Kim Devine and the person Oliver seeks to replace, Pam Seay, who is stepping down after a 24-year run.
Starr has handled his own expenses other than an early $500 contribution from former Charlotte County Sheriff Richard Worch.
In the race for Charlotte County School Board District 2's seat, Kim Amontree has amassed $9,656 since June 1, swelling her contributions total to $31,381. That total includes a $20,000 head start from the candidate herself.
Amontree's total dwarfs her largely self-funded opponent Joe Williams' $2,000 total.
Amontree and Oliver have contributed $100 to each other's campaigns. Amontree and Oliver also share contributions from Devine and Harbor Nissan owner Chris Freeland, whose wife Shaune unsuccessfully ran for a seat on the Punta Gorda City Council. Realtors Political Advocacy, an Orlando-based PAC, awarded maximum contributions to Oliver and Amontree on July 22.
Former school board chairwoman Sue Sifrit also has contributed to Amontree's campaign.
Spending by the candidates has followed suit. Oliver reported $20,160.98 in expenditures, compared to Starr's $6,243.36. Amontree has spent $8,108.32. Williams has spent little beyond his qualifying fee.
Campaign contributions are self-reported to local offices of elections by the candidates. The primary election is Tuesday.
