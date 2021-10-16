Due to its teacher shortage, Charlotte County School Board members approved hiring out-of-field teachers.
Board member Bob Segur said this means that an instructor certified to teach math, for instance, could now apply for a job teaching English.
The action means that the 147 out-of-field teachers who have submitted their applications can now be considered for employment, regardless of their certification status.
The district posts its job openings on its website: www.yourcharlotteschools.net.
The district recently posted 11 job openings for subject-specified classroom teachers, and human resources can now review applications from teachers who do not specialize in a particular area and consider them for the open positions.
It also had five open positions for certified teachers who do not specialize in a specific subject area.
The district needs professionals as well. Its website has posted openings for professionals such as a behavioral specialist, a speech and language pathologist and a school psychologist.
Other districts seek teachers, professionals
“We’re not in dire straits,” said Sarasota County Public Schools spokesperson Craig Maniglia, but he added that there is a need for critical needs teachers for ESE (exceptional student education), math and science.
“There is a shortage across the country,” he said.
Maniglia said the district has increased its recruiting efforts, such as holding job fairs.
He said a plus Sarasota County has in attracting new teachers, is “location, location, location.”
“Our population keeps growing here, and we are seeing a massive migration from northern and western states, such as California.”
On the district’s website (www.sarasotacountyschools.net) Thursday, there were job openings for 51 certified teachers and professionals, but of that amount, all were subject-specific teachers or professionals. Just four at the pre-K and elementary school level were for certified teachers without a subject specialization, meaning that any certified teacher could apply for one of those four positions.
Maniglia said the school board has discussed hiring out-of-field teachers, but no action has been taken.
He said there is always a need for support services people in the fields of transportation, food services and custodial.
Sarasota County’s school district has a student population of some 44,000 and is the largest of the three counties. Charlotte County’s student population is 17,000, and DeSoto County’s public school district is 4,900.
DeSoto County is advertising for teachers on its website, www.desotoschools.com.
Of its 14 openings for certified teachers, all required a specialization. There were also openings for a school counselor and 13 assistant teachers, plus professionals such as social workers, a school psychologist, mental health counselor and drop-out prevention specialist.
“We always need bus drivers,” emphasized Linda Hall, executive assistant to DeSoto County Public Schools superintendent Bobby Bennett.
