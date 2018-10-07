Six months after Steve Lineberry, 67, got divorced from a 20-year marriage, he decided to get back in the game.
“I don’t know anyone who hasn’t met their significant other through online dating,” Lineberry said.
Through the course of five years, Lineberry said he probably had 50 to 60 first dates and “never had a bad one.” Then, he stumbled upon Janet Carmac, 68, and her online profile. But she actually emailed him first, and one of her messages made a lasting impression.
“I don’t want to be pushy, but it looks like you like to have fun. I’m off this Saturday,” Carmac wrote to Lineberry. “I liked the twinkle in his eye ... I just texted and said I’m ready for fun.”
“It’s like you’re in ninth grade again,” Lineberry said.
And they’re not the only ones feeling this way.
According to a recent study from Provision Living, which analyzed data from the U.S. Census and the popular online dating site match.com, more seniors are now looking for love and companionship online in Florida than any other state.
Locally, Punta Gorda ranked 5th in Florida for its percent of seniors who are on the dating site, and 15th nationally, according to Provison Living’s Best Cities for Single Seniors study.
According to Collin Czarnecki, the researcher for the study, there were 244 profiles on match.com involving people aged 55 or older in Punta Gorda. The study reviewed Punta Gorda not as the larger Metropolitan Statistical Area, but as a 21.15- square-mile city.
That meant almost 2 percent of the city’s seniors were on the dating site. Florida’s Vero Beach ranked first with almost 7 percent. Meanwhile, also in Southwest Florida, Naples made the list at seventh, with almost 4 percent of its seniors online dating.
And as recently as Friday, there were 1,873 men and 1,304 women on match.com over 55, within 25 miles of 33950, a Punta Gorda ZIP code.
More than half of Punta Gorda is over 55, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
“Dating certainly has its challenges at any age,” said Czarnecki, “but it can be especially difficult for seniors. When it comes to falling in love later in life, single seniors can often find it through mutual friends, in an assisted living center, and now, more than ever, online.”
And, across the country seniors using dating apps has doubled from six percent in 2013 to 12 percent in 2016, according to a Pew Research Center study.
In the case of Lineberry and Carmac, he picked her up from her home and then the two went on a King Fisher Fleet sunset cruise. That was when Lineberry said “cue the dolphins,” and dolphins popped up on the side of the ship.
“He said he had planned to have the dolphins there,” Carmac said, though she admitted that he probably saw them before she noticed them. But either way, she was smitten.
“There’s different kinds of first dates,” Lineberry said. “Unfortunately, most people have the job interview date.”
That can be when two people are seated opposite each other in a restaurant, asking each other “what do you do” and searching for some sort of connection between each other.
“Go out and do something fun,” Carmac advised. “Just do something that’s not an interview. Walk on the beach.”
But ultimately, the two probably wouldn’t have met if it weren’t for the internet, Carmac said. “He hangs out in the Punta Gorda area and I was in Venice.”
“An online dating site allows you to meet people outside of your own interests,” Lineberry said.
Among his first dates before meeting Carmac, Lineberry said he enjoyed meeting people that he “didn’t have any of the same interests with, because it’s fun. ... I like the interaction of different viewpoints.”
Not everyone finds love online, though.
“I’ve tried online dating but haven’t had much success,” said Tom Grass, 74. “I would like to travel more but it is hard to find someone who is adventurous enough to go along or has too many ‘anchors’ holding her back.”
Both Lineberry and Carmac said they think men in their age group tend to seek out dates who are 10 to 20 years younger.
“It’s really hard, and the expectations are so high,” Carmac said.
But Lineberry said he didn’t want to date someone younger because he wanted to be with someone in his stage of life.
Grass said he isn’t looking for a younger date either. “I am more interested in older women who are ‘young at heart,’” he said.
“You don’t even have to be a senior, just do it,” Carmac said about online dating.
This weekend, Carmac and Lineberry celebrate a year of dating.
