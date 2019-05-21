Studio hosts grand openingA grand opening was held for Studio G, presented by Gail Louise Photography on May 19.
The photography studio, at 4090 Michel Tree St., in Port Charlotte, is equipped with a makeup artist and hair stylist area, private changing room, stereo and more.
For more information call 941-391-5127, or visit facebook.com/Gail-Louise-Photography-at-Studio-G- 1535827236740208/
Pool professional awardedFlorida Swimming Pool Association (FSPA) selected Tim Stamper, of Aqua Doc Pool in Charlotte Harbor, for the Service Professional of the Year Award.
At the recent Everything Under the Sun Expo, Stamper, along with two other individuals from other FSPA chapters, were recognized for “excellence in customer satisfaction and the positive results that they, as a pool and spa service professionals, produced,” a news release from FSPA states.
FSPA is a trade association for the pool and spa industry in Florida. There are approximately 700 member businesses in 16 chapters across the state.
For more information visit www.FloridaPoolPro.Biz.
Band debutingThunder Beach Band, which performs “classic rock done right” will make its debut performance in Charlotte County Friday, May 24, at Harpoon Harry’s from 7-10 p.m.
The band recently performed at Fort Myers Bike Night and is scheduled to headline the Fort Myers Freedom Fest on July 4.
You can check out the band’s website at www.thunderbeachband.com
Harpoon Harry’s is at 1200 W Retta Esplanade in Punta Gorda.
- Do you have small business news to share? Email announcements to Andrea.Praegitzer@yoursun.com
