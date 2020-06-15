John Quinn Boyd McIntyre’s great, great uncle was a civilian who served as an informant in France during WWII. Although John never had the chance to meet him, he learned all about his uncle’s experiences from stories his father shared.
Learning about these military excursions sparked a deep inspiration in John, and he decided to apply to military school when he was a freshman at Florida Southwestern Collegiate High School.
For the following three years, he attended the New Mexico Military Institute in Roswell, New Mexico. He would complete his high school education there, only coming home to see his family on Thanksgiving, Christmas and summer breaks.
“I was involved in JROTC and I thought going to a school like that would strongly prepare me for a future in the military,” John said.
The Punta Gorda graduating senior has been accepted to the United States Military Academy and will be moving to New York in July. He also received an offer to attend an Air Force prep school and several other scholarships.
“I would be reporting June 29 but it is delayed because of COVID-19,” John said. “Some colleges have canceled their entire fall semester, so at least I still get to have the experience at the academy. The military really doesn’t ever stop.”
John moved here with his parents from southern California when he was 10.
He said he feels extremely prepared to start at The United States Military Academy, also known as West Point, next month because he’s spent the last three years training at a school away from home. He currently works out daily with a personal trainer and follows a strict nutrition plan.
“School starts in August but I have to go early to complete six weeks of basic training,” John said. “I want to be in the best shape as possible so I can excel and hopefully graduate in the top 10% so I can choose where I am stationed.”
West Point has an acceptance rate of less than 10%. College cadets who are accepted get a four year education paid for by the U.S. government. Upon graduation, cadets are required to serve as officers in the U.S. Army for eight years; five active and three in the reserve.
As part of the application process to West Point, John had to get a congressional nomination. Congressman Greg Steube approved the nomination and delivered the news of his acceptance with a personal phone call. Steube is a veteran and a fifth-generation Floridian serving Florida’s 17th Congressional District, which spans nine counties in Southwest Florida.
John will be majoring in defensive strategic studies and he hopes to serve in a foreign country in the future. He credits his parents for having been a huge help in the application process.
“My dad was very helpful with everything that needed to get done,” John said. “It’s an amazing feeling ... I’ve fought for this for the past three years and am so excited to start my military career.”
John’s dad, Jim, said he was very happy.
“We couldn’t be more proud of our son,” Jim said. “As parents, we provided him with opportunities to excel, but it was his initiative and hard work that made his dream come true. It is indeed an honor and privilege to be part of the West Point family.”
