Bonuses have been a poor band aid, when teachers and support employees needed triage and trauma care, said Charlotte County's Florida Education Association Vice President John Jordan.
"This past year where only three schools in Charlotte County qualified for their teachers to receive Best and Brightest money is a prime example," said Jordan. "Teachers in the other schools who have and did qualify individually saw a $6-8k cut in their gross pay for this year."
What's more, Jordan said that teachers can't show bonuses they do receive as income for the sake of loan qualification or other financial transactions.
"With all staff pay in Florida at or below levels of 2008, and counties like Charlotte stepping up to cover the gap, it is prime time for Tallahassee to fulfill their constitutional responsibility to properly fund Florida's K-12 education system," said Jordan.
The Florida Education Association took its stand against bonuses, after the Gov. Ron DeSantis announced his bonus plan.
Regarding the House and Senate education budget proposals in general, FEA President Fedrick Ingram posted this statement Wednesday on Twitter: “We appreciate the fact that both the state House and Senate are clearly listening to educators as they go about their annual budgeting process. It is still early in the session, and we hope to continue to have productive conversations with lawmakers in both chambers. Our goals remain constant. The FEA is seeking improved funding for public schools and more equitable treatment for all public education employees.”
- Sun Staff Writer Liz Hardaway contributed to this report
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.