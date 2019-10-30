PUNTA GORDA — Despite a 37-year military career, including four wars and serving in three different branches, Capt. John Arens was never injured.
The Port Charlotte resident attributes this to a small cross his mother gave him right before he entered World War II at 17 as a Merchant Mariner.
As bullets fired around him, and comrades died, "I didn't get touched," he said.
Arens still wears that same cross under his decorated uniform, with medals from his time as an Army Airborne Ranger during the Korean War, an Arctic Navy Diver training with the Navy Seals during the Vietnam War, and a Navy captain during the Gulf War.
Teaming up with author Charley Valera, Arens, 92, detailed his life, from high school dropout to high-ranked officer, in his newly released autobiography "A Military Mustang: The Extraordinary Life of Captain John W. Arens."
In the military, a mustang is an officer who has been promoted up from the ranks of enlisted personnel without formal training.
In his book, Arens talks about killing polar bears for Inuit natives, getting shot at by German U-boats and growing up shining shoes to help his family make ends meet. He even used that shoe polish to create a fake mustache and tried to join the Marines at 15.
But along with celebrating his own life, Arens also uses the book to acknowledge those who helped him get to where he is.
"It's not a book about war, it's about people," Valera said. "He's always so quick to thank the people who've helped along the way."
"A Military Mustang: The Extraordinary Life of Captain John W. Arens" is for sale at the Military Heritage Museum and on Amazon.
Arens volunteers at the Military Heritage Museum, 900 W. Marion Ave. in Punta Gorda, on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and will be available to talk and sign books.
