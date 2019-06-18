PUNTA GORDA — Not many people would spend over an hour making something just to give it away to a complete stranger.
But that’s who Heather Chandler, or “the blanket lady” as some call her, is.
Chandler used to be heavier. She craved the instant gratification she received from food. She couldn’t put on her own shoes because she couldn’t reach her feet.
But in 2012, she had a gastric bypass surgery, shedding 170 pounds. Now, she was cold all the time, she said.
In her doctor’s office, she saw a soft, fleece blanket. It made her feel comfort; nurtured. She then wanted to make others feel as safe as she felt in that blanket.
She taught herself, looking up ways to make the blankets online. The first blanket she made was three yards long; enough for her husband, Ray, and their late-dog Lucy.
Then she made smaller ones for her cats. She then bought high-quality fleece in tremendous quantities, at one point having a stack of it four-feet high in her home. Now, she has hundreds of blankets, many coating her furniture at her Punta Gorda home, others folded in bins in the garage.
One cold day she set up a booth at a pet fostering event for her blankets. “I’d never seen so many chihuahuas,” she said, with one “shivering like it had just been dunked in ice cold water.”
So she gave the dog’s new owner a blanket to wrap him in.
“I gave out around 81 blankets that day,” she said. “If you do something nice for someone, it will return back to you ten-fold.”
She started giving away the blankets to pet sitting clients, to friends, family, and even accepts custom orders.
Originally from Connecticut, the animal lover would buy large amounts of dog and cat food and donate it to the shelters. Now she’ll give blankets to local shelters to bundle the animals awaiting forever homes.
“I’m a sucker for animals,” she said. “They are accepting of everything and have no boundaries of who they like or don’t like … I don’t have to prove anything.”
It takes her over an hour to make a small blanket. She stretches two pieces of fabric flat on her 8-foot craft table, making sure all sides are even. Then she takes her fabric scissors and creates hundreds of notches on the edges of the fabric. She then spends the rest of the time tediously tying uniform knots.
She sells small blankets, which are roughly 28 inches long and 26 inches wide, for around $10. Customers can order blankets as large as they want, though.
The blankets are machine washable, with anti-pill fabric, and get softer with each wash.
To contact Chandler, call her at 941-505-7929.
