Two local women were honored Thursday — one for courage and one for distinction, at the fifth annual Women United luncheon, a volunteer service group that’s part of the United Way of Charlotte County.
This year, Women United chose to support the Circle of Parents group, part of the Kids Thrive Collaborative whose volunteers mentor mothers through pregnancy, birth, and until the child is 5.
Under a clear blue sky in the outdoor dining area of Carmelo’s Italian Ristorante, a socially-distanced group sat mesmerized during the event’s most stirring moments when the 2021 Woman of Courage recipient, 31-year-old Jessica Hinckley, shared her long odyssey which brought her to this day.
Helping to tell her story was the 2020 Woman of Courage, Elizabeth Sides. Jessica had printed out her story, and Elizabeth read the first part.
Born with Chiari malformation, in which her brain was too large to fit into her skull, Jessica spent years going to doctors for her nearly 200 symptoms.
“I had doctors and nurses tell me I was weak, I was an addict, or that I should learn how to better deal with my time of the month,” Elizabeth read from Jessica’s story.
Jessica entered nursing school and in class one day, “I was in extreme agony; I was blind and deaf from pain.”
She ended up in the ER and “spent months being told I was a drug addict, that I was weak.” Her family fought for her, and she continued to see “many doctors,” none of whom ordered an MRI.
Finally, a diagnosis came. There is no cure for Chiari malformation, but surgery would bring relief from her many symptoms. Eventually, Jessica endured 16 surgeries on her brain, abdomen and spinal cord.
In 2013 Jessica re-enrolled in nursing school and earned her associate’s degree. But her illness precluded her from following through, and her grandmother encouraged her to work in a hospital as a patient advocate — a path she plans to pursue, she said.
The years of surgeries and illness took their toll, and although Jessica was on fentanyl and hydromorphone, she was “still in awful pain all the time.”
In 2016, “tired of being a zombie,” her grandmother helped her to find a doctor who would put her on another medication.
Elizabeth walked away from the podium, and Jessica continued her own narrative. She said her fiancé “realized how important it was for us to be husband and wife, so we decided not to wait anymore for the perfect wedding.”
She began to break into tears as she told of her pregnancy and the arrival of her son, who will be 2 in June. The gathering was very silent as Jessica struggled with her tears, then continued her story.
She said doctors wouldn’t prescribe “even safe medicine” while she was pregnant, so when she became pregnant, she said she “had to go to a place called PAR” — an addiction treatment center in Charlotte County. PAR stands for Parental Awareness and Responsibility.
Jessica told of her reticence in going there, as she had “never been around drugs before, so I didn’t know what to expect.” While pregnant, she joined the Kids Thrive Collaborative “because of the medicine I had to be on.”
She told of how Kids Thrive helped. “They taught me what to expect, about the screening process and how to be fully prepared for pregnancy and delivery.”
She also lauded the PAR program, and admitted, “My biggest fear was that I had to call myself an addict to go there, and that this would affect how doctors in the future treated me.”
She said shortly before she gave birth, the Kids Thrive Circle of Parents started. “The hope was that I would be comfortable enough to be in a leadership role where I could help hone my skills to become a patient advocate.”
Jessica thanked her family and “groups like the Kids Thrive Circle of Parents.” She said, “If not for those who have seen me through this, I don’t think I would be alive right now.”
Stepping away from the microphone, Elizabeth presented her with her award. Resplendent in a beautiful blue dress and purple hair, Jessica explained that purple is the color representing Chiari malformation and while September is Chiari malformation month, she decided to color her hair for this occasion.
Jessica took her seat and received hugs from Sue Sorenson, a volunteer for Kids Thrive and navigator-advocate for Drug Free Charlotte County who has worked with Jessica and others at PAR. Until the pandemic, she and other volunteers had been “going to the NICU two to three times a week,” Sue said.
Teri Ashley, executive director of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, served as emcee.
It was time to introduce the Woman of Distinction. Diane Ramseyer, executive director of Drug Free Charlotte County, presented the award. She said the recipient, who was present, was unaware she was this year’s recipient.
After she announced who it was, Kim Amontree was clearly surprised she was being honored. Amontree, a Charlotte County School Board member, is known for her contributions to the community.
Keynote speaker was Tara McCoy, CEO of Bayfront Health Port Charlotte and Punta Gorda. McCoy told of her hospitals’ focus on women and Baby Boomers “I don’t say the word geriatrics,” she said as many laughed. She also revealed existing and upcoming programs, and the nursing program on the hospital’s campus.
Any woman can join Women United by making an annual donation to the United Way of Charlotte County in the amount of $250 or more.
