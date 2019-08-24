Sheila Peake's inspiration began when she first went snorkeling. "I never realized how much was there," she said, fascinated by all the diversity and colors found underwater. Now, she's a diving instructor, taking what she discovers underwater back to the surface with her paintings, and shows them off at shows like the Arts in August festival at Fishermen's Village. The event was hosted by the Visual Arts Center, which provides Peake and other artists the room to grow and explore their crafts.
