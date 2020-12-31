Who isn't glad to see 2020 ending? The year of murder hornets, countless hurricanes, floods and winter storms. And then there was something else — the pandemic.
Americans traditionally celebrate the Fourth of July, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day by shooting off fireworks. But this year one large fireworks store — Sky King in Port Charlotte, has been seeing more sales this time than a year ago, said store manager Donna Baptista, who's been with Sky King for nine years.
"It's been constant all day," she said on New Year's Eve shortly before noon.
Indeed, a steady stream of customers lined up at the store's six cash registers where two employees worked at each station — the cashier and a person loading carts. Customers were shopping at every aisle, buying everything from artillery shells, Roman candles, fountains, sparklers, and other fireworks that were being sold as a buy-one, get-two-free, special.
Baptista said that all of the fireworks are made in China. The ones that shoot in the air and create a pattern, go from 200 grams on up to 500 grams. Military persons were given a free firework of considerable size, like Marine Joshua Ladd, a Charlotte County resident who said that he planned to shoot off fireworks at his sister's house.
In over an hour, there was never a lull. There were as many people coming into the store as were going out.
But if today seemed extraordinarily busy, it was nothing compared to this past Fourth of July, said employee Tammy Rocco who assisted cashier Tanya McLean by loading customers' carts.
Rocco said that on July 4, cars coming off Interstate 75 were lined up on the street waiting to turn into the road leading to Sky King. She said that when the store finally closed that day, "There were only 25 items left."
Tanya McLean said that the store's activity soars the week before and the week after a holiday.
For many families, shooting off fireworks on New Year's Eve is a tradition they observe year after year.
Travis Clapp of Port Charlotte said that his family celebrates the new year by shooting off fireworks, every year. This year he bought fountains and other fireworks. Fountains are the fireworks that stay on the ground and shoot plumes of sparkling colors, similar to a water fountain, but with fire.
Alma Perez and Abel Galarza from Arcadia, said they would spend New Year's with the family and a couple of friends. "We have sparklers for the kids, and Roman candles," said Alma.
The increased flurry of activity at Sky King and at temporary venues where fireworks were being sold under tents in parking lots, could be due to a change in state law that went into effect last July making it legal to shoot off fireworks on July 4, New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Previously, Florida law stated that fireworks could only be used for special reasons, including mining, signaling a train or scaring birds away from a fish hatchery.
But even before the law changed, for many years Florida neighborhoods have had impromptu block parties in which neighbors would shoot off fireworks to the delight of residents, and the dismay of neighborhood pets are frightened by the loud "booms."
At Sky King, Jess Carpenter, who was shopping with her husband Nick and sons, said she was "ready to say goodbye to 2020 and start fresh."
Customers leaving with their purchases said that they were going to have small family celebrations; none interviewed planned to have a big gathering.
For Harbour Heights resident Vernon Scott and his son Ian, fireworks on the holidays is a family tradition, and one they planned to observe New Year's, as witnessed by the bounty in their cart.
Perhaps this year, the sound of fireworks will be particularly loud, as celebrants are celebrating the end of 2020 as much as the beginning of a new year.
