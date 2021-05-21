After two closures due to the pandemic, Regal 16 Cinemas at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall finally reopened — for the second time — on Friday, bringing relief to local movie lovers.
There were about 30 people who trickled in for the first three movies which began around 12:30 p.m., and after a lull, more came in early to see films playing around 1:30-2 p.m.
"Oh, I love that smell," said Dale Buhr, of North Port, who walked over to the concession stand where popcorn was being made.
"I saw in the paper the theater was opening," he said. "I just wanted to check it out."
Although he didn't actually stay to see a movie, Buhr said he'll return after deciding which films to see first. "They probably will be horror, suspense and drama movies."
Jayne Thomas came to see "Those Who Wish Me Dead," starring Angelina Jolie.
"I like mysteries," she said. Thomas chose wisely, as the film is about a smoke jumper who's perched in a watchtower above the Montana wilderness. She encounters a boy who's bloodied and traumatized, and on the run. The movie is categorized as a drama/thriller.
David Fulmer said he came to view "Spiral: SAW," a horror film. Fulmer has a Regal Unlimited pass, which allows him to see all the movies he wants for a monthly fee. Customers were not charged, however, during the closure.
George Sledge also took advantage of the Regal pass. He, too, was there to see "Spiral: SAW," and said he usually goes to the movies "three to four times a week."
There are some differences at Regal Cinemas now. For one thing, masks are required. Nick and Kim Dattilo, from Deep Creek, came to see "Here Today," a PG-13 comedy starring Billy Crystal and Tiffany Haddish.
When told by management they had to wear a mask, the couple quickly complied. They said they were fully vaccinated, but understood the protocol.
Nick Dattilo said he wishes there would be more "romantic comedies, like there were in the 1980s." He cited "When Harry Met Sally" as one example of the type of movies he and his wife Kim would like to see.
He said they would probably take their daughter to see "Cruella" when that film premieres at Regal Cinemas on May 27.
Another subtle change is the scrupulous cleaning of toy vending and game machines in the lobby. They were being sanitized by Steve Evans, who works for Player One Amusement Group, which owns the amusements. He said he is responsible for sanitizing the vending and game amusements at Regal theaters on our coast.
He said he continued to clean the machines and games through the closures, and now that the theaters are open, the lobby games and vending machines will be sanitized regularly.
More entered the lobby to see their movie of choice. Daniel Snipes, from Port Charlotte, said he was there to see "Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train."
Storm Kwick and Anthony Suarez, of North Port, said they were there to see three movies. The first would be "Spiral:SAW," said Kwick, who added they would return to the lobby to redeem tickets with their Regal pass, for "Those Who Wish Me Dead" and "Raya and the Last Dragon," later that day.
As the afternoon wore on, more entered the theater to see a movie on the big screen that's been long overdue.
To check the movie schedule or to purchase tickets in advance, go to regmovies.com or fandango.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.