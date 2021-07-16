It appears most in the community have lauded the expanded child tax credit whose payments were rolled out on Thursday.
Under the expanded credit, the IRS will give eligible parents or guardians $300 a month for each child under the age of 6, and $250 a month for children 6 to 17.
"This will help out with school which opens in August," said mom Jozelle Mitchell, who was watching her children in the Gilchrist Park playground in Punta Gorda.
She said she plans to use the money on school supplies.
"It will help with the bills; it will help with everything," said Arcadia resident Alicia Adams, who was also watching her children play.
A mother and stepmother of five, Adams said, "I have two under our roof." She explained that one is on their own, and she would not be eligible to receive the credit for her two stepchildren.
Johanna Lapaix was all grins when asked. She said she had just bought a lot in Port Charlotte and was on vacation from Miami with her son.
They were visiting the Port Charlotte Beach Complex.
Across the field, Roxanne Martin was with her adopted daughter, 4-year-old Sloane Martin.
She said she has "three grown children ages 46, 44 and 42, and five grandchildren."
Martin said she started out being a foster parent to Sloane, but later decided to adopt the child.
Martin's situation is not unique, said Zelda Smith, executive director of New Operation Cooper Street.
"Most of our kids are being raised by grandmothers," she said.
In other cases, the children who participate in the after-school program, are being raised by single mothers who are working when school lets out, Smith said.
She said the program charges just $25 per week, which is all that most families can afford, if that, she said.
Now, with the tax credit, perhaps essential needs can be met.
The White House has estimated the expanded payments will decrease the number of children in poverty, by as much as 50%.
Although the expanded credit ends in December, Biden has called for a four-year extension, which would need congressional approval.
The full enhanced credit will be given to single filers who earn as much as $112,500 and joint filers making up to $150,000 a year.
But at least in Charlotte County, most households with children don't have anywhere near that income.
Mike Riley, school and community relations officer for Charlotte County Public Schools, said 18 of the county's 20 schools "are on the federal program for free breakfasts and lunches."
He said the Community Eligibility Program factors in the percentage of each school's students whose families receive food stamps, students in foster care, and their socioeconomic situation.
"There are a lot of struggling people in Charlotte County and a lot of parents need services to make ends meet," said Smith.
She said with the expanded child tax credit, now more families will be able to afford child care "rather than have an 80-year-old grandmother" serve as caregiver until the child's parent gets home from work.
"We definitely serve many kids and families that need the extra help."
He said the only feedback he received came from parents who were concerned it would affect their end-of-year taxes.
Erin Elsenheimer, a specialist with the Social Services Division for the city of North Port, said her office "has seen an increase in the number of clients we served due to the COVID-19 pandemic." She said with the eviction moratorium coming to an end this month, "we hope that our clients will utilize the extra funding … to stabilize their households in terms of past due rent or utilities."
Most eligible households — some 39 million — began receiving their first monthly payment Thursday.
The first round payments will total about $15 billion, and the amount will likely increase as more sign up.
While most of the eligible families have filed taxes or received stimulus checks and don't need to take any further steps, some are being left out.
Administration officials said between 4-8 million children might miss out because their families either aren't required to file taxes, or they have not done so.
