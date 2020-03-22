Melissa Crowder enjoyed spending the morning with her two children at Gilchrist Park in Punta Gorda on Thursday. She said she’s trying to ensure they get some outdoor time every day and limit the use of technology during the extended spring break.
“We’ve been walking two miles every day, spending some time at the park and then we have a treat,” Crowder said.
The family has been celebrating spring break locally this year, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Crowder is a fifth-grade teacher at Deep Creek Elementary School in Punta Gorda. She, among other teachers in the area, isn’t sure what will be happening or when online teaching will become available across the board.
“The school sent out survey yesterday to determine who has the technology and resources necessary to support online learning at home, Crowder said. “We’ve been told we will probably have to setup virtual classrooms for the kids, but it’s all uncertain right now.”
She said her classroom has enough Chromebooks for all of her students, so they could take them home and do their assignments, but she realizes not all classrooms have that luxury.
She added that Google classrooms could be a good option to use since it is a free web service developed by Google for schools, that aims to simplify creating, distributing, file sharing and grading assignments in a paperless way.
Crowder is considering homeschooling her two children Malorie, 10, and Greyson, 4, in April while she remotely teaches her students from home.
“It’s all wait and see right now,” she said.
Matthew Lockhart brought his children, Mason and Coral, to Gilchrist Park on Thursday morning to take a walk by the water and try some fishing from the pier.
“We’re from Sarasota and I thought it would be nice to take the kids for a drive,” Lockhart said. “We really like this park and the weather is nice today.”
Mason and Coral are students in Sarasota County who are also enjoying an extended spring break this year.
Jack Flores was shooting baskets at the courts near the Punta Gorda Boat Club on Thursday morning. He’s in town visiting his grandparents.
“I really don’t know when school will re-open so I’m not sure how long we’re staying,” Flores said.
Holly Leuffen is a college student at Florida SouthWestern State College. She rode her bike to the park on Thursday and said she plans to spend the next few days going kayaking or paddleboarding.
“I’m just glad there is so much to do outside and the weather has been so nice,” Leuffen said. “I wouldn’t want to be stuck in snow and have to stay inside all the time.”
