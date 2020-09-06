Meet Lola, a sophisticated cat of 10 years. She has been at the Animal Welfare League shelter since February. Like many people in today’s society, she has diabetes. She requires daily insulin injections, but her glucose level is stable and easily maintained.
Diabetic cats need special food, but it’s no more expensive than other quality cat foods. Lola is sweet and friendly to her caretakers. Call today to schedule an appointment to meet Lola.
Friendly Fergus is a five-year-old large mixed breed dog. At 78 pounds, he could use someone to go for daily walks or to go on trips to the dog park. He doesn’t seem bothered by other dogs, but would not be good around small children.
The shelter is located at 3519 Drance St., Port Charlotte. The shelter is currently operating by appointment only from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Prior to adoption, all animals are microchipped, spayed or neutered, dewormed, tested for heartworm and are current with their shots, including rabies.
Call 941-625-6720 or visit www.AWLShelter.org for more information.
