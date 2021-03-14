After a long career in banking, senior vice president and senior credit officer Maryann Mize has announced she will be retiring after 32 years at Charlotte State Bank & Trust.
Her last day of work will be July 6, Mize told The Daily Sun last week.
Known for her friendly face and customer service, what many probably don't know is that Mize has not only led a sterling professional life but also led a very rich personal life as a volunteer, leader, and parent for children with disabilities.
Having begun her career in 1973 in Lombard, Illinois, in her senior year of high school, Mize quickly ascended the ranks.
"When I started in banking, I remember being the ATM girl, and my sole responsibility for a few weeks was demonstrating an ATM."
Laughing, Mize said, "Perhaps the biggest difference between then and now is the technology."
Mize married her husband Dennis 44 years ago, and the couple moved to Naperville. As newlyweds, they became involved in a pilot program in the Chicago area to get children out of institutions.
"Years ago, children born with Down syndrome were sometimes abandoned at the hospital and placed into institutions," she explained.
Mize's parents were involved in the program at the same time and they fostered Susie, while Mize and her husband also decided to foster a Down syndrome child, and they took in 6-year-old Richard.
When Mize's mother Diny Bailey became disabled, she and Susie moved in with the Mizes. Richard, who is 48 and nonverbal, lives with them to this day.
The Mizes moved to Port Charlotte in 1989 "to be near my parents," Mize said.
"Two large banks offered jobs paying better money and benefits," she said, "but my heart was working for a hometown bank." So she accepted an "entry-level" position with Charlotte State Bank & Trust.
Mize quickly moved up the ranks from being a commercial real estate lender, to senior vice president of commercial lending in 2006. Two years later she was appointed senior credit officer.
Along the way she earned a Bachelor of Liberal Studies degree at Florida Southern College and graduated from the Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.
There were some light moments along the way, such as learning how to play the guitar at age 50. At first, Mize said, she didn't think she could do it, but with the urging of a friend, she did master the instrument and went on to perform in her Praise Band at church, before the pandemic.
Pre-COVID-19, Mize also could be found playing the ukulele and leading singing in Sunday school classes for 3- to 5-year-olds.
Over the three-plus decades she's been with the bank, Mize has served on boards, was a founding member of the Port Charlotte Chapter of Toastmasters International and has served as a mentor to students and adults through that organization.
Mize has been an active member of the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce for more than two decades, and served as its president in 2004.
"One of my most memorable experiences over the past 32 years was working with clients and community in the aftermath of Hurricane Charley," she said. As the Chamber's president, she advocated for resources, including SBA disaster loans to bridge loans for affected members of the community.
Current Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce president Teri Ashley said of her friend's retirement, "I refuse to accept it. I've known MaryAnn since I first moved here. She was the first to welcome me."
Ashley called Mize "a true pillar of the community. I can't even imagine not seeing her face at all those events."
She called Mize "a true advocate for the Chamber of Commerce. Wearing her burgundy Ambassador jacket, she went door-to-door advocating for the Chamber." She cited Mize's many achievements at the Chamber of Commerce. "We definitely wish her well," Ashley said.
Ashley also said she didn't know how Mize managed to raise her family, volunteer and serve, and excel in her career, all at the same time.
In 2006 Mize earned the Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM) designation from the largest real estate association in the world, and she became a CCIM volunteer instructor in 2008.
Locally, Mize graduated from the Chamber's Leadership Charlotte program as class president in 1998; she later chaired the Leadership Charlotte Committee; was twice named Chamber Ambassador of the year; and was one of three individuals making up the inaugural Leadership Charlotte Hall of Fame in 2012.
In 2014 Mize received the Chamber's prestigious Pacesetter Award.
The Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto realtor association twice named her Business Partner of the Year.
Linda Pizarro, CEO of the Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto Association of Realtors, said, "I have known MaryAnn for so many years; I don't remember when we first met. She has long-standing professional roots in the community.
"When MaryAnn calls, you listen because her knowledge and opinions are indispensable. She knows the Charlotte County stats like the back of her hand. I will miss reaching out to MaryAnn for advice; she will truly be missed by many."
Mize's other contributions have been serving on the board of the Special Olympics of Charlotte County; member of Florida Gulf Coast University's Charlotte County Site Selection Committee; and she was board chairman of the Peace River Medical Center and remained on the board when the center was renamed Bayfront Health.
Mize also mentored for SCORE, and she still found time to spend time with her family and participate in her favorite hobbies — bird watching and hiking trails with her husband.
"Maryann's contributions to this bank cannot be overstated," said bank president Craig DeYoung. "Her banking skills have been a tremendous asset to our operations ... and her wide-ranging involvement in the community has made her a recognized and respected leader throughout the county and southwest Florida."
Mize admitted leaving the bank was bittersweet for her, saying "it's with mixed emotions that I am retiring. I have been blessed to work with a great group of employees, many wonderful customers, and a fabulous community where I will continue to reside."
She said, "Moving forward, retirement will provide me with more time to spend with my wonderful husband of 44 years, the grandchildren, and my hobby of bird watching."
She will also be able to spend more time with Richard, whom she fostered over four decades ago, her mother who lives with her and her husband, and Susie — the Down syndrome woman who, as a child, was fostered by Mize's mother many years ago.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.