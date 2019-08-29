After 26 years with the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, Executive Director Julie Mathis is retiring.
The chamber's board made the announcement Thursday.
“During the past 26 years, Julie has been the face of the Charlotte County Chamber, and is highly regarded and respected by our community. She is a true advocate for the business community, along with supporting and serving on several of our nonprofit boards. Through her leadership and dedication the United States Chamber of Commerce awarded the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce with a 4-Star Accreditation, which put our chamber in the top 3% of chambers nationwide. We all want to thank her and wish her the best as she moves toward a new chapter," said Chamber President Kathy Robinson with Centennial Bank, in a statement.
Tony Smith, the chamber's president-elect, with Ashley Brown & Company, CPAs, said: “It is with deep gratitude and a little sadness to have to announce the retirement of perhaps the Chamber’s greatest ambassador. We cannot thank Julie enough for the dedication, motivation and leadership she has given to the Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce family. Julie has played a critical role in the development and success of our great chamber, and while we will miss her and her inspiring leadership, we wish her the best of luck in her future endeavors.
To fill the position, a selection committee will review resumes, interview candidates and make a hiring recommendation to the Chamber’s board.
By Sept. 30, interested parties should submit their resume in confidence to the committee at: Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce, 2702 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, 33952, or email to jmathis@charlottecountychamber.org
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.