There was no talking Danny Nix down.
He was cruising at the controls of a jet fighter. No way was the Punta Gorda Relator landing any time soon.
“That, he said “was awesome.”
Nix finally did leave the controls of one of two flight simulators at the new Military Heritage Museum, which is scheduled to open in mid-April in the IMPAC building, down the street from its current quarters at Fishermen’s Village.
“It’s the only chance I’ll ever get to fly a jet,” said Nix, who is working on getting a license to fly something a little more mundane.
Nix and his wife, Carla, owners of Nix & Associates Real Estate, were among about 25 people who recently took part in a tour of the new museum. Others included Punta Gorda historians Gene and Theresa Murtha, Fishermen’s Village marketing director Kathy Burnam, and local veterans such as Bob “Fig” Newtown.
They were treated by members of the museum board, staff and volunteers to a sneak peak of what the museum will look like once the finishing touches are applied.
It will feature state-of-the art exhibits, both static and interactive — including the flight simulators — in rooms that take visitors on a journey through the history of all five branches of the United States military.
“This is something we expect will be a fantastic asset to the community as a whole,” said Sam Harris, who welcomed guests on behalf of the board of directors. “What we’re building here is a time machine. We’re going to take you from the past to the present and on into the future.
“The museum will be part of the community. It’s going to be involved in the community.”
New is the operative word with the museum. The folks in charge of the effort haven’t just moved the artifacts from the old site to the new one. They have created a completely different museum. The familiar stuff will be there, but it will be dressed in new cloths with all the must removed.
If you are familiar with the old museum, all of it will be there. But the new bears no resemblance to it. First of all, it is 13,500 square feet bigger. Second, it has its own theater. Third, it will be interactive. Fourth, well, there are flight simulators.
If you have never been to the Military Heritage Museum, you will be treated to a modern, interactive, fun, multi-level presentation of how we reached this point in history.
This old museum was an attraction at a destination, Fishermen’s Village. The new museum is the destination.
It is not your grandfather’s museum.
“There are so many stories,” said Gary Butler, the museum’s executive director. “The new museum will tell them in a different way.”
Butler guided the visitors on an hour-long tour that began in the 244-seat theater, which will be used by community groups as well as the museum for a variety of purposes.
The tour included several galleries with planned exhibits going back to the War of 1812 and the Louisiana Purchase. It included the Letters from Home Wall, which will display letters written by Americans in military service overseas. It included an expansive lobby area, a gift shop, a Hall of Heroes and a library.
It concluded with the flight simulators.
“It’s amazing,” Carla Nix said. “It is really well put together and well thought out. Danny and I were talking about how the downstairs layout looks a lot like the way Ellis Island in New York is set up. “I think it’s wonderful.”
