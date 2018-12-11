The Lamp Shade Store in Port Charlotte hasn’t been around long, but keeping all inventory in stock has been challenging.
Q.) When did you open your business?
A.) We opened Oct 1. of this year.
Q.) How many employees do you have?
A.) One employee.
Q.) What is your most popular item or service?
A.) The retro drum lampshades are a popular shade that people want. We also provide lamp repairs.
Q.) What is the hardest part about your business?
A.) I think that would have to be keeping all the inventory in stock.
Q.) What sets you apart from other businesses?
A.) My customer service and the fact that we are a one of a kind business.
Q.) What advice do you have for someone just starting a business?
A.) Be very patient and have a large bank roll.
Q.) What does the future hold for your business?
A.) I am hoping to expand one day with multiple stores.
