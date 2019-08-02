The Loomis Bros. Circus arrived in Port Charlotte Thursday through today with its "Circus Traditions Tour". Two shows are today at Charlotte County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The indoor, air conditioned 3-ring circus features elephants, clowns, acrobats, live music, daredevils, white tigers and more. For more information visit: loomiscircus.com/event/ptcharlotte4/
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.