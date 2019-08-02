The Loomis Bros. Circus arrived in Port Charlotte Thursday through today with its "Circus Traditions Tour". Two shows are today at Charlotte County Fairgrounds at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., 2333 El Jobean Road, Port Charlotte. The indoor, air conditioned 3-ring circus features elephants, clowns, acrobats, live music, daredevils, white tigers and more. For more information visit: loomiscircus.com/event/ptcharlotte4/

