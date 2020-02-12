The county will wait four years before selling all of the 153 acres of Murdock Village to water park developer Lost Lagoon LLLP.
Lost Lagoon is expected to close on the first and largest piece this spring, but a revised purchase and sale agreement that is not yet approved will space out the full purchase into four parcels and four purchase dates, County Attorney Thomas David told the Planning and Zoning Advisory Board Monday.
That's why the county needs to subdivide property to be known as Arredondo Pointe, into four pieces, David said.
The board voted unanimously to recommend the subdivision. The subdivision proposal will go next to the county commissioners for a final vote. The location of the lots was not presented to the planning advisory board Monday, however, the original agreement with the county signed in 2017 shows a surveyors map with four lots.
Lost Lagoon signed a contract in 2017 to buy the land between Toledo Blade and Collingswood boulevards for $6.7 million. The land is also bounded by two major arteries, U.S. 41 and State Road 776. The Orlando-based developer has a down payment of $250,000, which is at risk if it backs out of the deal at any point, County Attorney Janette Knowlton told the Sun.
Lost Lagoon has postponed its project proposal and closing dates several times. It is currently required to buy the first lot on March 24.
Lost Lagoon had always planned to buy the land in phases, David said. He apologized to the planning board for not having the lot lines visible in their presentation. The surveyors map from 2017 shows parcel no. 1 is the largest at 95 acres and possibly including the downtown and waterpark site. The county keeps a large strip with Toledo Blade, with Lost Lagoon agreeing to improve that road.
The developer is expected to get $6 million back from the county if they complete infrastructure including roads, water and sewer lines. The same deal goes with the other major developers in Murdock Village, Kolter Land Partners and Private Equity Group.
Kolter and PEG have already started developing 423 acres renamed West Port not far from the Lost Lagoon site. West Port was purchased in one piece in August.
Lost Lagoon is planning a water park, a downtown, hotels, shopping, performance venues and other recreation options. Environmental sustainability, walkability and a sense of community are its design hallmarks.
Lost Lagoon already received approval for its first phase, which does not include the downtown or waterpark. Phase one is hotels and commercial shops on the southwest corner. Lost Lagoon has promised to quickly proceed to the downtown section followed by the waterpark. Commissioners earlier expressed disapproval fearing that the walkable downtown plan was being replaced by more strip shopping.
The second phased purchase would be 18 months after the first, David said. The last is in four years.
Lost Lagoon staff did not immediately return requests for comment.
