PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man got very lucky.
James Emerick purchased his winning Fantasy 5 ticket at a Port Charlotte Sky Marathon, 3013 Tamiami Trail. The ticket, which is worth $175,120, was claimed Tuesday, according to Florida Lottery spokesperson Lizeth George.
The winning numbers Monday were 1-7-19-25-34.
There are currently 23 unclaimed winning Fantasy 5 tickets, according to the Florida Lottery website. One ticket worth more than $54,000 was purchased at a Circle K in Venice at 1883 S. Tamiami Trail, and another for over $53,000 was bought at a Sarasota Winn-Dixie, 5400 Fruitville Road.
How to claim a winning ticket
First, sign the back of your ticket. This helps prevent someone else from claiming a prize with your ticket if it is lost or stolen.
All draw game prizes must be claimed at a Florida Lottery retailer, Florida Lottery district office or the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on or before the 180th day after the winning drawing.
Players can claim prizes less than $600 at any authorized retailer, a Florida Lottery district office or the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Prizes of $600 to $250,000 can be claimed at any Florida Lottery district office or at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.
Winning tickets under $250,000 can be mailed to the Florida Lottery for prize payment. You can mail the ticket and documentation to Florida Lottery's Claims Processing at 250 Marriott Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32399-9939.
Players should call the Player Information Line at 850-487-7787 for instructions and assistance.
