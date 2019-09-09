Fantasy 5
PORT CHARLOTTE — A Port Charlotte man got very lucky.

James Emerick purchased his winning Fantasy 5 ticket at a Port Charlotte Sky Marathon, 3013 Tamiami Trail. The ticket, which is worth $175,120, was claimed Tuesday, according to Florida Lottery spokesperson Lizeth George. 

The winning numbers Monday were 1-7-19-25-34. 

There are currently 23 unclaimed winning Fantasy 5 tickets, according to the Florida Lottery website. One ticket worth more than $54,000 was purchased at a Circle K in Venice at 1883 S. Tamiami Trail, and another for over $53,000 was bought at a Sarasota Winn-Dixie, 5400 Fruitville Road.

How to claim a winning ticket

First, sign the back of your ticket. This helps prevent someone else from claiming a prize with your ticket if it is lost or stolen. 

All draw game prizes must be claimed at a Florida Lottery retailer, Florida Lottery district office or the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee on or before the 180th day after the winning drawing. 

Players can claim prizes less than $600 at any authorized retailer, a Florida Lottery district office or the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee. Prizes of $600 to $250,000 can be claimed at any Florida Lottery district office or at the Florida Lottery Headquarters in Tallahassee.

Winning tickets under $250,000 can be mailed to the Florida Lottery for prize payment. You can mail the ticket and documentation to Florida Lottery's Claims Processing at 250 Marriott Dr., Tallahassee, FL 32399-9939. 

Players should call the Player Information Line at 850-487-7787 for instructions and assistance. 

