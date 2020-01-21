PORT CHARLOTTE — The “Coming Soon” banner beneath the Lucky’s Market sign in Port Charlotte is no longer accurate.
The organic grocery store was originally slated to open in December at the Port Charlotte Marketplace, 19400 Cochran Blvd., next to HomeGoods, Burlington and Ross.
Now it won’t be opening at all.
A South Florida Sun Sentinel report Tuesday stated that all but one of the Florida stores will close Feb. 12. The company’s West Melbourne store will be the only one left in Florida.
In December, Kroger, which had significant stake in the company, decided to reduce its investment in Lucky’s Market, which apparently dealt a blow to its expansion, according to the Sun Sentinel.
The organic grocery store had 14 stores scheduled to open this year, all in Florida, according to its website. This included the Port Charlotte store, as well as stores in Cape Coral, Fort Myers and Venice.
Attempts to contact Lucky’s Market and GBT Realty, which owns the Port Charlotte location, were unsuccessful Tuesday.
A glimpse through the front windows reveals stacks of unopened boxes and rows of empty shelves inside the 28,500-square-foot store.
The Colorado-based grocer has about 2,500 employees in its 21 Florida stores, the report stated. There are 39 Lucky’s Markets in 10 states, a majority of which are in Florida.
Charlotte County issued the Port Charlotte store its certificate of occupancy Dec. 6, but has had no further interaction with the store since, according to county spokesperson Brian Gleason.
Liquidation sales of 25% off merchandise will start today, regional store director Jason Rief told the Sentinel. There are currently stores in Naples, 3815 E. Tamiami Trail, and Sarasota, 3501 S. Tamiami Trail.
