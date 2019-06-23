Around the Clock Fitness will host the Business Card Exchange on Thursday at 1000 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Remember to bring plenty of business cards to hand out and a small gift to promote your business to get some additional name/face recognition.
Cody’s Original Roadhouse is having a ribbon cutting tomorrow at 5:30 p.m. at their store in the mall. They will welcome a pair of new tennis shoes for the Shoes for Kids project, if you’re so inclined.
Our Summer Success Series “Lunch & Learn,” organized by Port Charlotte Toastmasters, will continue on July 1 when we hear from Ron Frost, motivational speaker, on “Successful Networking Strategies: Learn the keys to creating meaningful connections in business and in life.” The learning event will run from noon to 1 p.m. at the Board of Realtors Building, 3320 Loveland Blvd., Port Charlotte. The $10 (pre-pay) fee includes a box lunch. Please R.S.V.P. to 941-627-2222 or in the Chamber store at www.charlottecountychamber.org.
Mark Martella, past Chamber president and attorney with Icard Merrill, spoke to members who braved a terrible rainy Wednesday morning at the Coffee last week. In his talk about scams, schemes and scoundrels, he told real-life stories about situations we all need to avoid. His bottom line message was that caveat emptor, or buyer beware, needs to be top-of-the-mind. The IRS won’t call you, the person you meet online might not be legit and watch out for legal loan sharking. He noted that every transaction is a gamble, especially in this day and age.
Our Port Charlotte office is a collection site for the Shoes for Kids project. They are collecting 4 toddler-12, with a special focus on youth 1-5 and men's 7-13. They are a 501(c)3, so all monetary donations are tax deductible, their webpage is www.shoesforkidsproject.org which will have running inventory.
This year’s Freedom Swim will start at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 4. The swim has been planned with two starting points: one if by land and one if by water. For those arriving by boat, use the traditional starting point in the water offshore of the public beach at the west side of the north end of the southbound U.S. 41 Bridge. If you’re using ground transportation, use the public sandy beach at the east end of Gilchrist Park near the PG Waterfront Hotel to enter the water. The Green Hibiscus Trolley will be running between Fishermen’s Village and Gilchrist Park from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m., which is a community service by the owner. No kayaks or inflated inflatables are allowed on the trolley, and tips for the driver are appreciated.
Please drop of a new pair of tennis shoes in the Port Charlotte office for the Shoes for Kids project. Thank you!
