John Luka made the sojourn from Chicago to watch his son's team play in the Snowbird Baseball Classic.
"You have to warm up and thaw out for us mid-westerners," said Luka, Sunday afternoon while watching Babson College play Vassar College at the North Charlotte Regional Park. "There's no better way than to watch your kid play baseball."
Luka, like so many who've been in attendance at the games has marveled at the quality of the competition. He's made consecutive visits to Port Charlotte to watch his son's team play.
The volume of games, seven for Babson over a five-day span, is the reason you come down, he said.
"These kids play their hearts out, and it's a great way to start the season for the northern teams," said Luka. "You give all your players a great look over a lot of good pitching and a lot of good hitting."
Alex Luka, was in the dugout, the six-foot-four left-hander underwent Tommy John surgery three weeks ago, but earned a 3-2 mark, recording 23 strikeouts in 33.2 innings pitched in 2018.
"He can do things I never could do, that's why he's playing on a very good Babson team," said Luka. "The only thing he got from me is that he's lefty...his mom was a collegiate tennis player. I think he gets his hand-eye coordination from her.
"We want the best for him. He goes to an excellent academic school with a great team."
