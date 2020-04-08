As many Florida businesses are shut down or running at diminished capacity due to the coronavirus, many are looking for help.
Some of that help for our small, local businesses could be found through relief in the rent they owe. The owner of Port Charlotte Town Center mall is providing a lease modification template that allows deferral of payments until local entrepreneurs can get back on their feet, the mall’s owner, Washington Prime Group, stated in a press release Wednesday.
These resources will be available to all small businesses, regardless of whether they are a tenant of Washington Prime Group.
“As many small businesses have closed during the coronavirus pandemic, local entrepreneurs are finding it difficult to pay operating expenses such as payroll, insurance, utilities, loan interest, inventory and, of course, their rent,” said Barbara Roche, the general manager at the Port Charlotte Town Center in a statement.
Charlotte County has over 4,000 total employer establishments, accounting for 39,311 jobs and over $1.3 billion in payroll in the county, according to 2017 figures from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sarasota County has almost 14,000 employer establishments employing 145,391 people and paying them almost $6.4 billion. DeSoto County has 482 employer establishments, employing 5,606 people with a total payroll of $185.5 million.
The template asks a small business’ landlord to defer a percentage of the rent for both April and May. These payments would then be broken up into six different, monthly payments starting December 2020 and going until May 2021.
“The intent is to make this negotiation as simple as possible and reciprocally beneficial to both landlord and tenant,” the company stated in a webinar.
The template suggests if a physical business remains open, rent should be 10% of the most recent monthly payment. If closed, rent should be 100% deferred.
Washington Prime Group worked with the University of Chicago Institute for Justice Clinic on Entrepreneurship to create this initiative.
Businesses can access the lease template and other resources about the program at www.WashingtonPrime.com/Open-For-Small-Business-Initiative.
Small businesses that need assistance can find help through the U.S. Small Business Administration at www.SBA.gov/Local-Assistance/Find.
