PORT CHARLOTTE — A man arrested for impersonating a law enforcement officer in Orlando reportedly had in his possession a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office badge he purchased off eBay, according to the Orlando Police Department.
An Orlando police officer noticed a black 2016 Acura with flashing blue and red lights, which appeared to be pulling over another vehicle, according to the arrest affidavit. When the driver spotted the police officer, he allegedly accelerated and began weaving between vehicles in an “erratic” manner.
The police officer initiated a traffic stop, and the driver, Josue Santiago, 62, had his wallet in his hand and was displaying a gold five-point star badge with the seal of Florida and “Deputy Sheriff Charlotte County Florida” imprinted on the front, according to the affidavit.
Santiago said he was not a law enforcement officer but claimed his cousin was a state trooper, according to the affidavit. He admitted he bought the badge on eBay.
He told the officer a truck had “crossed him,” so he flashed his lights to get him out of the way. Santiago also said he is an Uber driver, and he turns on the red and blue lights at the airport so he can wait on passengers.
His vehicle had a “Police Athletic League” license plate with a “thin blue line” license plate cover, according to police. The front bumper had a thin blue line license plate with the imprint of of a five-point star and the words “United States of America Law Enforcement Police Officer.”
Inside the vehicle was a can of Oleo-Capsicum (OC) spray and a police-style flashlight, according to the affidavit.
Santiago repeatedly told the officer about his extensive volunteer work with law enforcement agencies and how he did not think improperly using a red and blue light to gain certain traffic privileges would get him arrested, the affidavit stated.
He was charged with falsely impersonating an officer, prohibited use of certain lights, and unlawful use of a police badge. The blue and red light, OC spray, and sheriff badge were taken and submitted to evidence.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Skip Conroy said CCSO was contacted about the badge and authorities believed it was authentic.
“Upon retirement, our staff is permitted to retain their badges,” he said. “There is no current policy in place dictating what they are allowed to do with them.”
There are a number of law enforcement patches for sale on eBay from a variety of agencies but few appear to be legitimate badges.
