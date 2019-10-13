CHARLOTTE COUNTY — A Port Charlotte man was arrested Friday for allegedly sexually battering a woman twice last week.
The first alleged incident occurred Oct. 2, the victim at the home of Stephen Lee Duke, 69, to pick up an item to be sold on eBay. She was uncomfortable going to his house alone, so asked another person to go with her. As they arrived at Duke’s house, the victim told her friend to call if she wasn’t out of the house in 20 minutes, according to police.
The victim met Duke on his lanai, talking about eBay. Duke then began kissing her, while dropping his shorts and placing her hand on his genitals. He then put his hand in her underwear, digitally penetrating her as he disregarded her multiple “no’s,” according to police.
Duke the next day then went to the victim’s house, to allegedly pick up more items for eBay. The victim did not want Duke entering her home, so she set the items in her garage.
As the victim and Duke walked to her garage, Duke entered her home after she had told him several times she did not want him to.
Duke then pushed her against the wall, kissing her and forcing sexual acts against her will, police reported.
During this encounter, the victim told Duke “no” approximately 20 times, the report stated.
The victim would make contact with the Center for Abused and Rape Emergencies, or CARE, Sunday, Oct. 6.
Duke was arrested Friday on two counts of sexual battery and one count of burglary of an occupied dwelling. He was released Saturday from the Charlotte County Jail on a $150,000 bond.
CARE 24-hour crisis hotline, 941-627-6000.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Marisa Christine Espinoza-Gabaldon, 29, 200 block of Daybreak Circle, Port Charlotte. Charges: willfully abusing a child without causing great bodily harm and two counts of violation of probation or community control. Bond: $5,000.
• Joel Michael McGonigal, 32, 5200 block of Ellsworth Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Nicolas Alexander Thompson, 36, 3100 block of Junseton St., North Port. Charges: DUI, out-of-county warrant, driving while license suspended and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $22,500.
• Samuel M. Waldin, 48, 3700 block of Island Club Drive, North Port. Charges: driving with license expired more than six months and DUI. Bond: $2,000.
• Frank William Bennett, 52, of LaBelle, Fla. Charges: DUI and refusal to submit to DUI testing after license suspended. Bond: $4,500.
• Valerie Lee Fair, 58, of Rotonda West. Charge: DUI. Bond: $2,500.
• Macklin Anthony Worley Jr., 10500 block of Roberts Road, Punta Gorda. Charges: driving while license suspended or revoked and nonsupport of dependents. Bond: $3,070.
• Mariah Michelle Massad, 23, 2800 block of Suncoast Lakes Blvd., Punta Gorda. Charges: burglary with assault or battery and criminal mischief of more than $1,000 of damage. Bond: $20,000.
• James Cameron Shawn Ortloff, 42, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: none.
• Gladwin Herbert Percival, 60, 3300 block of Croton Terrace, Port Charlotte. Charge: leaving the scene of a crash involving property damage. Bond: $1,000.
• Lori Ann Calarco, 52, 1200 block of Atwater Drive, North Port. Charges: battery by intentional touch or strike and robbery by sudden snatching with no firearm or weapon. Bond: $8,500.
• Anthony John Bernatz, 44, of Fort Myers. Charge: driving while license suspended. Bond: $2,500.
The Punta Gorda Police Department reported the following arrests:
• Heather Marie Morris, 32, 10500 block of S.W. Peace River St., Arcadia. Charges: DUI and possession of a harmful new legend drug without a prescription. Bond: none.
• Andrew Joseph Marvel, 30, of Cape Coral. Charges: possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $6,000.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Nelson Ronald Gaura, 64, 500 block of Orlando Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI. Bond: none.
• Joel Antonio Vazequez-Rivera, 33, of North Port. Charge: out-of-county warrant. Bond: $2,500.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.