A Port Charlotte man is facing burglary and theft charges after he was accused of stealing from his deceased neighbor.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported Mickey Leroy Kindle, 59, called law enforcement on Feb. 10 to the 2200 block of Aaron Street in Port Charlotte, after checking on his neighbor and finding him dead in his home. Law enforcement responded and confirmed the neighbor was deceased from natural causes.
On Feb. 11, the daughter of the deceased person contacted Major Crimes about property she believed was missing from her father’s residence. A detective met with the daughter and reviewed photographs taken of the home by Crime Scene technicians during the death investigation. The photographs show metal lock boxes containing personal items that were missing, as well as Led Zeppelin memorabilia in binders that were photographed intact but disturbed by the time she arrived to the home, according to a press release.
The daughter recalled Kindle told her over the phone he could “jimmy” the rear door to check on her father, which was how he gained entry to the residence to check on his welfare. She did not believe this was the case, as the rear door was dead-bolted and showed no signs of forced entry. She believed Kindle had a key to her father’s residence.
The detective spoke to neighbors who saw Kindle inside the residence after the death investigation was complete, using the garage door to gain entry, a press release stated. Another neighbor confirmed the deceased had previously stated Kindle had a key to his home.
Kindle spoke with a detective, after which a search warrant was executed at his residence. Cops found one of the missing lock boxes in his garage, as well as a miter saw, miter box, and paint roller belonging to the deceased, according to the press release. The key to the home was also located.
Kindle was charged with three counts of burglary to an unoccupied dwelling, burglary to an unoccupied conveyance, and grand theft.
