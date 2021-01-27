The North Port man who made national headlines last week after he allegedly threatened his ex-employer with a 28-inch metal pipe while holding a Twisted Tea can has been arrested again.
Shane William Gillis, 47, was arrested Jan. 17 on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and criminal mischief. He bonded out five days later on $6,000 bail.
On Tuesday, he allegedly tried to set a woman’s house on fire.
The victim told deputies that she was getting ready for bed when the power in her Punta Gorda home shut off. She heard someone moving around in the carport and called 911, she said.
The woman told deputies that she suspected it was Gillis, because he had texted her a few weeks ago and said he would kick her door down because he was mad.
When deputies responded to the woman’s home, they reportedly found the remnants of a white plastic bucket with a towel that had been lit on fire. The area reeked of diesel fuel, deputies said.
The fire was quickly put out, according to deputies.
Nearby the victim’s house, deputies found Gillis, who had a dog and lighters with him, deputies reported. The protective lid of the electric panel outside the victim’s home was open and the breakers were switched off, deputies said.
Gillis was arrested by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office on charges of arson of a dwelling or structure where people present, burglary of a dwelling by impaired phone or power equipment and burglary of an occupied dwelling unarmed.
While deputies were interviewing Gillis, an odor of diesel fuel was emanating from his body, deputies reported.
“I have never smelled this odor in the interview room before,” a deputy wrote in an arrest report. “The odor began to irate (sic) my eyes while I was in the room.”
Gillis was booked into the Charlotte County Jail on Tuesday. The bond from his arrest last week has been revoked.
