PORT CHARLOTTE — A six-month-old baby was found unresponsive Thursday after the mother's boyfriend babysat.
Nurses described the victim as pale with slowed breathing and several abnormal bruises on his cheek, ear and forehead. The E.R doctor said the baby's posture and unresponsiveness were signs of a head injury. Testing also showed the baby suffered from subdural hematomas on the brain, which can come from Shaken Baby Syndrome. Detectives also found bruises near the baby's ribs.
One interviewed witness said the baby "appeared lifeless," court documents state.
The baby's mother had asked Joseph Anthony Brooks, 27, of 2100 block of Abalom St. in Port Charlotte, to watch her baby while she was working.
Earlier that night, around 9:30 p.m., Brooks called the baby's mother saying that the baby wasn't breathing. He told her he didn't know what happened, what to do and asked her to come help.
Once she got home, the mother collected her baby and took them to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. Brooks later revealed he gave the baby a Tylenol and a decongestant, but couldn't say what caused the baby to stop breathing.
Brooks had been watching the baby about twice a week for the past few weeks, court documents state. While under Brooks' care, the baby had received two small bruises on their face the week prior. Brooks stated this was caused by his daughter playing too rough with the victim.
Deputies responded around 10:30 p.m. Thursday night to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte. The baby was then transferred to John's Hopkins All Children's Hospital in Pinellas County because of the severity of their injuries.
Brooks was charged Friday with cruelty toward a child or aggravated battery on a child and two counts of violation of probation or community control.
As of Saturday, he is being held in Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $50,000.
In a previous charge in May, Brooks was found guilty for battery.
