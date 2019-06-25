By LIZ HARDAWAY
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — The 76-year-old suspect in a domestic shooting Saturday had previously had his guns confiscated and returned after being Baker Acted in a previous incident.
Frantz Pierre-Louis regularly carries a gun and has a valid Florida concealed carry permit. He claims he has worked in security since 2008, he told deputies.
Pierre-Louis does possess a Class D unarmed security guard license, which was suspended upon his arrest, according to Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services spokesperson Franco Ripple. He also previously had a Class G armed security license, which expired in 2016.
The name of the victim, a male relative, was redacted from the arrest report due to Marsy’s Law, which protects the identities of crime victims.
The victim told deputies he had recently come from Tampa to check on his mother, who has dementia. When checking on his mother, Pierre-Louis asked to speak to the victim in another room, where he told him he did not want him in the house and he needed to leave.
As he tried calming him down, Pierre-Louis accused the victim of conspiring with the neighbors to try to remove him from the house. The two started to push each other, falling on the floor. Pierre-Louis then reached into his pocket, grabbed his Glock 9mm and shot the victim in his left knee while yelling at him to leave his house, according to the arrest report.
Pierre-Louis had been Baker Acted in a previous incident, in which he stood in the road yelling and pointing his gun at his neighbor’s house, the report stated. Pierre-Louis’ guns were submitted for safekeeping but returned at a later date.
The Baker Act allows for involuntary commitment up to 72 hours for people with a mental illness who are in danger of becoming a harm to themselves or others if there are no less restrictive options available.
The Florida Attorney General determined in 2009 that law enforcement may not retain confiscated firearms from someone who is Baker Acted unless they were arrested or charged a crime. All retained personal items, including firearms, must be returned upon discharge unless the return would be “detrimental to the patient,” according to Florida statute.
During Saturday’s incident, Pierre-Louis did not attempt to render aid, and instead called 911, telling dispatchers “if the (expletive) had listened to me, this wouldn’t have happened.”
The victim suffered serious bodily injury and was transported to Fawcett Memorial Hospital, and then to Tampa for a trauma response.
These aren’t the only incidents the victim has had with Pierre-Louis. In 2007, the victim came over to mow the lawn. Pierre-Louis became angry, telling him he didn’t want help. The victim’s mother said Pierre-Louis was going to grab his gun, at which point the victim left.
Pierre-Louis is an Army veteran, according to his booking report. He also told deputies he was not under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
Pierre-Louis was charged Saturday with aggravated battery using a deadly weapon.
He is currently being held at the Charlotte County jail with a bond of $40,000.
