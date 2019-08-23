SOUTH VENICE - An arrest for shoplifting Thursday evening led to a violent altercation between the suspect and Sarasota County Sheriff's officials.
Deputies were called to the Walmart at 4150 S Tamiami Trail in South Venice by store security personnel, who observed a man placing items in a backpack inside the store.
Deputies confronted the man as he left the store and he attempted to flee. He was then subdued and placed in a patrol car.
He was identified as Michael Agee, 49. He listed two addresses: One in the 5700 block of Sylvania Street in North Port and the second in the 1400 block of 10th Street in Sarasota.
After being placed in the back seat of the patrol car, Agee laid down on the back seat and kicked the rear passenger side door until it dislodged the top of the door frame from the vehicle, according to authorities.
He shouted that he was not going to jail and then screamed profanities at the arresting officers.
"I will kick you," he allegedly screamed at officers.
He then kicked one of the officers, the sheriff's office stated in a report.
"Agee used his head to bang on the passenger side window and screamed profanity at deputies," the probable cause affidavit states.
Sarasota County Fire Rescue checked him to care for his injuries from the headbutting.
The amount of goods recovered from his backpack totaled $692.87. Agee was charged with retail theft over $300, battery on a law enforcement officer, possession of an anti-shoplifting device, criminal mischief over $1,000 and resisting without violence.
According to Sarasota County Jail records, this is his eighth time he's been taken into jail since February 2018. He has faced a variety of charges including theft and probation violations.
Agee is being held without bail in the Sarasota County Jail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.