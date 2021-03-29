A man arrested in Port Charlotte on Wednesday died on Monday after having a seizure in the jail shortly after he was taken into custody, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Brandon H. Ballinger, 33, was pulled over as he drove out of the Wawa parking lot on Wednesday. He and the passenger, Krystle N. Sunbury Cranmer, 30, had warrants out of Georgia for possession of a controlled substance.
Inside the car, deputies found methamphetamine, marijuana, two syringes, 16 Quetiapine Fumarate pills and two rabbits, according to CCSO.
The man and the woman were arrested and taken to the Charlotte County Jail.
Ballinger had a Georgia driver's license, but his address was listed as Yankeetown, Fla. on a booking report.
Shortly after being taken into custody, Ballinger had a seizure, according to CCSO.
Medical staff administered Narcan because they believed he had ingested something before his arrest, CCSO said.
The Narcan was ineffective and Ballinger was taken to Bayfront Health Punta Gorda. Narcotics were in his system, according to CCSO.
By Thursday, he was in critical condition and transported to Bayfront Health Port Charlotte.
Ballinger died on Monday.
The CCSO Major Crimes Unit is investigating.
Sunbury Cranmer, of Georgia, is being held at the Charlotte County Jail on $8,500 bond.
