A man died after his vehicle collided with another Saturday afternoon near the intersection at 4048 El Jobean Road.

The address is that of the Marathon gas station in Port Charlotte.

Todd Dunn, spokesperson for Charlotte Fire and EMS, confirmed two vehicles were involved in the crash — a sedan car and a Ford F-150 truck.

It was unknown which vehicle the man was driving.

Dunn said paramedics performed CPR on the male driver who suffered "traumatic injuries."

He was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he died, Dunn said.

Eastbound traffic was temporarily rerouted until the accident scene could be cleared.

The female driver involved in the accident was injured but refused medical treatment, Dunn said.

Further information will be posted as it becomes available.

