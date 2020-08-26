A man fell or jumped from the roof of the SunTrust Bank in Port Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the bank at 18501 Murdock Circle around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, and there is an active death investigation.
At this time, it is believed to be a suicide, CCSO said, although it is not yet confirmed. The victim did not work in the building.
The man was dead on scene when officers arrived. He was believed to be in his 30s, according to Charlotte County EMS.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
