PUNTA GORDA — A fatal crash along U.S. 41 in southern Punta Gorda left one dead and one in critical condition Thursday afternoon, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
Charles Carson Chapman, 76, of Punta Gorda, was traveling east on Seminole Lakes Drive in a 2011 Hyndrai Santa Fe. Around 1 p.m., he attempted to cross the southbound lanes of U.S. 41, FHP reported.
Bryon Edward Dawson, 19, of Naples, was traveling south on U.S. 41, approaching the same intersection. The two collided, and the front of Dawson’s motorcycle struck the left side of Chapman’s vehicle, causing the car to overturn, according to a press release.
Chapman did not survive the crash and Dawson was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital with critical injuries, according to FHP.
Both southbound and northbound lanes of U.S. 41 were shut down for several hours, said Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Katie Heck.
CCSO and Punta Gorda Police Department units redirected traffic. The Florida Highway Patrol was investigating the crash.
FHP troopers and paramedics took a moment of silence at the crash scene to honor Chapman, an Air Force veteran.
Sun Staff Writers Anne Easker and Liz Hardaway contributed to this report.
