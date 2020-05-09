A man and his dog were hit and killed by a motorist Friday night while trying to cross U.S. 41 in Port Charlotte.
A 47-year-old Punta Gorda man was driving a van southbound in the center lane of U.S. 41 at Gardner Drive around 10 p.m. Friday. The pedestrian and his dog were in the median, attempting to cross Tamiami Trail when the vehicle hit and killed them, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
The driver's name was not released by Florida Highway Patrol, though the FHP report states he was arrested on a DUI charge. The victim's name was not released either.
"FHP is not releasing any names on press releases so not confirming names either," stated Lt. Greg Bueno in an email Saturday.
FHP did release names of those involved in crashes on press releases until recently.
"The crash report will serve as the 'official report,'" Bueno wrote in his email. "If desired, you can obtain a copy of the official crash report on our crash portal once it is administratively reviewed and uploaded as a public record ... Being a death was involved, there is also an ongoing traffic homicide investigation. That investigation will take approximately 60-90 days to complete."
