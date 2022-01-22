PUNTA GORDA — A Celtic Ray co-owner believes had he been where he normally is late Friday, he may have been struck by a bullet.
"I would have been shot in the head," Max Doyle said.
Authorities described the situation as a shooting committed by a patron. Doyle debated that.
"I wouldn't call him a patron - he came in noticeably aggressive," Doyle said. "Our security escorted him outside and thought they diffused the situation, but he drove down Marion Avenue and from his vehicle began to shoot from out of his window."
Doyle said some two dozen shots were fired toward the Celtic Ray - and he would have been in the line of fire.
"Four or five hit the pub, and two went into the office and through two rooms, hitting a very popular area where I usually stand."
Punta Gorda Police Department Lt. Dylan Renz confirmed the incident that was initially posted on social media.
“Just before 12 a.m. this morning, officers responded to the Celtic Ray in reference to a shooting that occurred. Through the investigation, it was learned that there was a disturbance at the establishment and shots were fired in to the building by a patron,” Renz stated in an email to The Daily Sun.
“This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public,” he stated. “We will continue to provide updates as information becomes available.”
Renz said no arrests had been made as of Saturday.
The Celtic Ray was founded by his Max Doyle's father Kevin, in 1997.
No one was injured in the incident, Max Doyle said, and damage to the pub was minor.
"There are wood shards from where the bullets hit the office door, and holes in the walls which can be patched," Max Doyle said.
Doyle said the Celtic Ray's security cameras no doubt captured some of the incident and suspect's image, and the footage is being investigated by the police, he added.
Statements on social media suggested an AK-47 was used, but Renz said Punta Gorda Police Department would not comment further.
