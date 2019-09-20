Turtles

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said they found 42 striped mud turtles in a vehicle during a traffic stop in May.

PUNTA GORDA — A man has been placed on probation in a case involving illegal possession of turtles and transporting turtle eggs, prosecutors announced Friday.

Michael Clemons pleaded guilty to one count of taking or possessing more than one turtle per day and one count of transporting more than one turtle or turtle eggs. He was adjudicated guilty on both counts and sentenced to six months of probation on each count to be served consecutive to each other.

He will also have to complete 100 community service hours, make a $250 donation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Fund, and pay court costs.

In May, Clemons was driving a truck that was pulled over for running a stop sign.

Clemons informed the deputies that he and his passenger, co-defendant Marchan Le Quire, had been trying to collect frogs and snakes from a nearby underpass.

When deputies from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office searched the truck they found 42 striped mud turtles and a softshell turtle in a “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle” character backpack between the passenger’s feet.

When the deputies asked if they had anything else they needed to know about, Le Quire pulled a live foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants.

Marchan-Le Quire pleaded no contest to taking or possessing an American alligator, taking or possessing more than one turtle per day, transporting more than one turtle or turtle eggs and one count of taking or possessing a softshell turtle.

She was adjudicated guilty on all four counts and was sentenced to six months of probation for each, to be served consecutively. She must also complete 200 hours of community service and make a $500 donation to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Wildlife Alert Fund.

