SARASOTA - New College Police tried to overtake a reckless driver's vehicle on U.S. 41 Thursday at 3 a.m., but they couldn't have anticipated what would happen next.
In the dark, the pursuing officer lost sight of the suspect. He didn't see the GMC Sierra four-door pickup drive off the busy state road and crash through a security fence on the western side of the Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport.
But that didn't stop the driver, who then accelerated along an airport perimeter road, barreling at an estimated 100 mph toward the main terminal, according to authorities.
The driver crossed an air carrier ramp, where he crashed into the concrete terminal building, through the arrival terminal baggage area between two carousels, then into the National Car Rental front desk.
Upon hearing a report of a crash at the airport terminal, the pursuing officer arrived at SRQ and confirmed it was the vehicle he was attempting to pull over.
Juan Monsivis, 40, of Bradenton, the driver, was transported to Sarasota Memorial Hospital in serious condition.
No other injuries were reported.
Security video showed a National Car Rental employee look up a moment before the large vehicle hit the service desk.
She dropped behind the counter just as the vehicle smashed directly into it. Luckily, she was apparently unhurt.
Alcohol was not involved, according to a Florida Highway Patrol press release. Charges are pending against Monsivis.
Airport President Rick Piccolo told Gondolier Sun media partner ABC 7 WWSB he estimated damage at $250,000.
The airport remains open while workers repaired walls, conveyor belts, door, windows and the service desk for morning flights.
Only one conveyor belt remains out of commission, Piccolo said.
