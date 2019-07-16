By NATHAN MAYBERG
Sports writer
If you’re looking to find a comparable starting rotation in Major League Baseball history with numbers similar to the ones being posted by the Charlotte Stone Crabs, you would need to go back to the dead-ball era.
To find a staff with this many arms carrying ERA’s hovering at or below 2.00, in fact, you would have to check in with the 1909 Cubs, who had four of their key starters with sub-2.00 ERA’s.
In the fifth inning Sunday at Charlotte Sports Park, a fourth member of the Stone Crab’s rotation reached that plateau when Stephen Woods Jr.’s ERA dropped below that mark. He allowed one run in the sixth inning to finish the game at mortal status with a 2.03 ERA but he nonetheless improved to 8-1 with a 6-4 win over the Yankees’ affiliate Tampa Tarpons.
Woods has a 1.29 ERA in his last 10 games, part of the rotation’s devastating assault on the Florida State League. While the batters they are facing may not include Honus Wagner, their results are rare in an era of a much livelier ball.
For Woods, his results are striking as he did not pitch at all last year, following shoulder surgery. “I feel it’s something on my mind,” Woods said. “I’ll never feel the same way but it’s something that doesn’t eat at me.”
Woods has not had the smoothest path to Charlotte but he is proving the potential that made the Rays select him in the sixth round of the 2013 amateur draft out of Half Hollows Hills East High School in Long Island, New York.
Woods took a detour to the State University of New York (SUNY) at Albany after he and the Rays were unable to agree on terms. After three years at Albany, he was drafted by the San Francisco Giants in the eighth round in 2016. The Rays didn’t forget about him though, trading for him as part of a package that sent away the team’s franchise star Evan Longoria in 2017.
With the Stone Crabs, he has shown the versatility the Rays’ organization craves, starting seven games and entering in the middle innings to pitch deep in five others as Charlotte’s occasional version of the Rays’ Ryan Yarbrough as the club utilizes pitchers in the opener role.
In his latest start, Woods pitched five innings of one-run, five-hit ball with five strikeouts despite developing a blister in the game and not having good command of his curveball. To work out the win despite not having his sharpest stuff, speaks to his resilience.
In addition to his curveball, Woods has a lively fastball which topped out at 95 mph Sunday. His fastball was complemented by a sinker, changeup, and a nasty cutter which can be mistaken for a slider.
He went out for the sixth inning despite having to work out of jams in the previous two innings and dealing with the blister issue. He left the game after giving up a run.
“Nothing stops me from going out there,” Woods said. “I love being in the moment. I love being on the hill. You have to drag me off it sometimes and I love adversity.
“I’ve never been one to turn down competing. You definitely can’t say I’ve been on an all-star team my whole life. I haven’t been an all-star. I haven’t been a lot of things that people might assume. It’s always been a battle for me to be where I am right now.”
He credits his father, who pitched at Pace University, as his personal pitching coach and guru. Woods didn’t start pitching seriously until his sophomore year of high school.
As a young third baseman trying to reach his baseball goals, he said his father would tell him ‘Your time will come. You have a gift. When the time is right, I will make you a pitcher.’
He threw back-to-back no-hitters his senior year.
He developed his cutter in college after he was hit in the head by a line drive during summer league in the Hamptons. “I was just pissed off,” he said. Knocked out of action while waiting to be cleared to pitch again, he said he wondered “how did that kid square up 96 outside?”
“My dad said ‘OK, it’s time for you to get a fastball that’s moving.’” By his next start, he had a cutter that showed immediate results.
Woods was listed at 220 pounds in college but says he has lost 30 pounds since. He is not a big weight lifter and concentrates working out more on his legs. He has the athletic build of a shorter Charlie Morton.
He also has an analytic mind similar to Morton. Woods is finishing up his history degree with Albany by taking online classes. He has completed his business minor. When he is not pitching, he is reading up on European history and writing papers. He is a student of World War I and World War II. One of his favorite books is “The Art of War,” an ancient Chinese work that Woods says has helped him as a competitor.
He also has an affinity for Japanese history and culture. “Back in the day, they woke up, they had one mission in the day, you train,” Woods said. “I kind of take that in my baseball. I wake up every day, I go to the field and I have a mission for the day.”
Since arriving with the Stone Crabs, he has benefited from working with pitching coach Steve ‘Doc’ Watson to find a more consistent release point by simplifying his wind-up.
“It’s just staying very consistent. My strikeouts are lower this year than they’ve ever been but I’m pitching. I’m controlling the controllables.”
His strikeouts may be down but are still very strong with 49 in 57 innings. He has only given up 49 hits and 23 walks. No hitter has taken one of his pitches out of the park.
Keeping his walks down has gone a long way to him finding success.
He was clocked at 100 mph in college and was a strikeout machine, but had control issues. By dialing his energy back just a notch he is becoming a more effective pitcher.
“It’s something I’ve never really felt,” he said of his recent glory. “This is the most talented team I’ve ever been on. It’s amazing to have such a trustworthy defense behind you.
“I still have a long ways to go,” he said.
