ENGLEWOOD — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a car and a lawnmower in Englewood East.
The man on the mower was killed when his machine collided with a white Chevrolet Malibu at about 2 p.m. on Casa Grande Drive, just a few blocks off Gulfstream Boulevard.
Firefighters from the Englewood Area Fire Control District arrived on the scene, but the man was pronounced dead.
Troopers investigating the crash did not release any information about the cause of the crash or the identity of the man who died or the driver of the car.
