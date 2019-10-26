What started as a simple traffic violation Friday night ended with a trip to the hospital for one of the suspects and three arrests.
After Punta Gorda resident David Nelson, 39, allegedly failed to completely stop at Harbor Boulevard and Duncan Road, a Charlotte County sheriff’s deputy at around 9:20 p.m. pulled a U-turn to initiate a traffic stop.
Nelson then attempted to elude the officer by quickly making a left turn, according to court records filed by the officers. Once Nelson saw the deputy still behind him, he took an immediate left turn into the Moose Lodge parking lot.
Nelson and his passenger, John Maki, 27, then bailed and ran.
The deputy and his trainee chased the pair, shouting orders to stop. Several units responded to the scene, forming a perimeter around the area where the two were last seen.
At the time one deputy contacted the owner of the vehicle, Billie Moyers, 50, who knew Nelson’s license was suspended but let him borrow her car to go to a Circle K.
While talking to Moyers, the deputy spotted Maki in a ditch and nabbed him. Maki then told deputies Nelson had borrowed the car from Moyers, allegedly to buy methamphetamines, and the two ran because Nelson was holding the drugs and knew his license was suspended.
Meanwhile, another deputy saw an abandoned trailer in a field where Nelson had hidden in a prior arrest. Upon entry, Nelson was found hiding and kicked and punched the K-9 unit dog. The dog then bit his legs.
Nelson was taken to Bayfront Punta Gorda, where he was treated prior to being transported to Charlotte County Jail. Moyers and Maki were also taken into custody. No report was provided on Nelson’s injuries.
Nelson was charged with causing bodily harm to a police dog, violation of probation or community control, driving while his license was suspended (third or subsequent offense), fleeing or attempting to elude a law enforcement officer, and resisting an officer without violence. He was held at Charlotte County Jail with a bond of $17,000.
Maki was charged with resisting an officer without violence and was held at the jail with a bond of $2,000.
Moyers was charged with permitting an unauthorized operator to drive and was held at the jail with a $1,000 bond.
The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:
• Richard Joseph Dirico Jr., 43, 2100 block of Alton Road, Port Charlotte. Charges: possession of a controlled substance without a prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $7,500.
• Jeremias Castillo, 39, 600 block of Hartford Dr., Port Charlotte. Charges: two counts of battery by intentional touch or strike. Bond: $4,000.
• Joseph W. McSweeney, 49, of Yarmouth Port, Mass. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
• Lizandro Jimenes, 43, 3500 block of Adeline St., Punta Gorda. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $500.
• Shane Roger Sexton, 21, homeless of Punta Gorda. Charges: loitering or prowling, resisting an officer without violence, second-degree larceny/petty theft-first offense, and grand theft of a motor vehicle. Bond: $10,000.
• Ryan Allen Szuba, 43, 11100 block of Grapefruit Lane, Punta Gorda. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: $5,000.
• Nicholas Martin Cheese, 36, 22400 block of Catherine Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: possession of drug paraphernalia. Bond: $2,000.
• Matthew Leon Wallace, 37, 500 block of N.W. Fairview Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: DUI damage to property or person. Bond: $3,000.
• Raymond Francis Smith, 55, 23200 block of Delvan Ave., Port Charlotte. Charge: disorderly intoxication. Bond: $1,000.
• Zuleima Avila Sanchez, 27, 300 block of Granada Blvd., Port Charlotte. Charge: operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $1,000.
• Tareya Mikai Rhone, 44, 11100 block of S.W. Agnes St., Arcadia. Charges: failure to appear and an underlying charge. Bond: none.
The Florida Highway Patrol reported the following arrests:
• Luis Fernando Ruiz Zepeda, 24, Immokalee, Fla. Charges: DUI and operating a motor vehicle without a valid license. Bond: $4,000.
• Brittany Michelle Knipp, 31, of Bradenton, Fla. Charge: knowingly driving while license suspended or revoked. Bond: $1,000.
