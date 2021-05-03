A man was reported missing in Charlotte County, the Sheriff's Office said on Monday.
Jerry Bryant was last seen Saturday around 7 p.m. in the area of Harbor Boulevard and Midway Boulevard. In his 40s, Bryant is 5'6" with brown hair and brown eyes, according to deputies.
Anyone with information on Bryant's whereabouts is asked to contact the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office at 941-639-0013.
