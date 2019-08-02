NOKOMIS - Authorities are attempting to track down an alligator that reportedly attacked a dog and then bit a man responding to the pet's struggle on Friday afternoon.
Kelley Ayers, a Charles Drive resident, says she's sure an alligator that grabbed a dog on Friday is the same one she saw last Sunday in the canal behind her Nokomis house.
ABC 7 WWSB reported the man was inside his home on the 100 block of Margaret Drive in Nokomis when he heard a commotion coming from the canal behind his home.
The man rushed outside to find his dog in the canal with an alligator. Without pausing, the man jumped into the canal and pried open the gator’s jaws to rescue his dog, pulling the dog to safety, WWSB reported.
An officer with Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said a man jumped into a canal in Nokomis to rescue his dog from the alligator, and that the dog, a chocolate lab, and the man appeared to be fine.
"We never see alligators in this canal and I'm on my boat two or three times a week. This one … it wasn't afraid of anything," Ayers said, showing a photo she took from only feet away of the submerged creature she estimated at 7 feet in length.
The man reportedly took his dog to a veterinarian to be checked out.
The alligator remained at large in the canal, as two FWC deputies and a trapper scoured the area, trying to lure the reptile out.
