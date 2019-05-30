PUNTA GORDA — A California man is accused of burglary after Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputies say they saw him stealing from vehicles in the Winn Dixie parking lot off Bermont Road.
Deputies saw Isaac Ray Clark, 39, approaching a white Dodge pickup in the Winn Dixie lot with his motorized blue tricycle Wednesday morning. Clark allegedly looked inside the truck bed, returned to a cart that was being towed behind his trike, and took out a pair of bolt cutters.
He then removed a sea foam RTIC cooler from the truck and placed it in his cart. As he was trying to leave, deputies moved in.
When asked why he stole the cooler, Clark told deputies “he needed a cooler to keep his beer cool,” according to arrest records. Clark offered to pay for the cooler and told deputies he was not a bad person.
Deputies saw Ryobi tools in the cart as well as a needle containing heroin residue. Clark told authorities he was not under the influence at the time.
There were also beer cans and a full case of Goose Island IPA beer, which was still cold, according to the arrest report.
After making contact, the owner of the truck pressed charges for the theft of the cooler. Another victim identified the tools in Clark’s cart as belonging to him.
Deputies believe there may be other victims who haven’t realized their vehicles were burglarized. Anyone whose vehicle was at the store plaza can contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013.
Clark was charged with two counts of burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, grand theft of property of more than $300 but less than $5,000, a second offense of petty theft, possession of burglary tools, and possession or use of drug paraphernalia. Clark was held in the Charlotte County Jail without bond Thursday.
According to the arrest report, Clark has had prior arrests for burglary, robbery, possession of a controlled substance, theft, and resisting law enforcement.
Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that they’re unclear if this is the first time Clark has burglarized vehicles in the area. Anyone who thinks they may be a victim of theft from the Bermont Road plaza area is encouraged to contact CCSO at 941-639-0013.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.