NORTH PORT - An overnight shooting led to the arrest of the original victim - who is now considered a suspect in the case, North Port Police announced early Friday.
His wounds occurred when he was shot attempting to rob a woman in North Port. The woman's boyfriend - who had been sitting in a car while she used an ATM - saw what was happening and shot him in defense of her.
"Investigators have worked through the night and now have an understanding on how our shooting occurred," North Port Police spokesman Josh Taylor said. "We now believe the subject who was shot, got that way after attempting to rob someone at an ATM located at the Suncoast Credit Union, 4451 Aidan Lane."
Police were alerted to the shooting about 10:30 p.m. Thursday when witnesses reported hearing multiple gun shots in the 17000 block of Tamiami Trail near Walmart.
Responding officers found a gunshot victim outside the Goodwill store at 14879 Tamiaim Trail, about a half-mile from where witnesses heard the gunshots.
The man who was shot was airlifted to Sarasota Memorial Hospital trauma center, authorities said.
By Friday morning, police were saying that man was a robber who was stalking a woman at an ATM.
"The robber, who had a loaded handgun, approached a female victim using the ATM," Taylor said. "Her boyfriend who was sitting in the car waiting observed the situation going down. He then exited the vehicle, shooting the robber several times."
A getaway driver and the robber fled, investigators said.
They were located a short-time later by authorities.
The boyfriend later went to North Port Police headquarters to talk about the situation.
"Through (witness) accounts, admissions and surveillance, the robber and the getaway driver are now suspects in this case," Taylor said.
Charges and identities will be released "as the case progresses," he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.