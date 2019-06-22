IMG_5987.JPG

SUN PHOTO BY SEAN C. PORTER

Police were going through the house on Middletown Street Saturday evening in Port Charlotte. Authorities say the shooting is not expected to be fatal.

 SUN PHOTO BY SEAN C. PORTER

Staff report

A man was shot at a residence on the 3400 block of Middletown Street in Port Charlotte Saturday night in a domestic situation, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was confined to the residence and there is no danger to the public, CCSO announced shortly after 7 p.m. The immediate area around the scene was shut down to traffic after the shooting unfolded around 5:25 p.m.

The gunshot injury is not life-threatening, though a helicopter transported the victim to an area hospital, and a Major Crimes unit was at the scene investigating.

Deputies were still there around 8 p.m. No arrests had been made, according to Lt. Richard McDonald.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments