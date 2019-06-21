ENGLEWOOD — Sarasota County Sheriffs deputies identified a man shot Tuesday in the abdomen at a home on West Green Street in Englewood.
Justin Kyle Richardson, 33, was found lying on a couch on the front porch of his house.
Richardson was flown by Bayflite helicopter to a trauma center.
Deputies spoke with his step-parents. They said he had arrived at the home with “a small black gun that he had recently acquired.”
While trying to remove the slide from the frame, Richardson purportedly pointed the barrel into his abdomen, but the gun accidentally discharged, according to SCSO report.
Detectives are still investigating.
